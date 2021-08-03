Titanic Museum's Iceberg Wall Collapses, Injuring 3 Visitors in Tennessee

Three people were injured after an iceberg wall collapsed at a Titanic-themed museum in Tennessee on Monday, according to the museum's owners.

Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, who own the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge, wrote in a Facebook post that an accident occurred at the museum Monday night, leaving three visitors hospitalized.

"Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests who were taken to the hospital," the Joslyns wrote. "Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind."

The Joslyns wrote that they "take pride in the quality" of their maintenance and "have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends," they wrote.

The condition of those injured was unknown. While the owners said the attraction would be closed in the aftermath of the incident, it reopened by Tuesday morning, according to a follow-up post on the Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the museum tells PEOPLE that despite the museum's reopening, the iceberg wall, which was backed by a refrigerator to allow it to grow, "does not exist at this time."

The Pigeon Forge Police Department confirms in a statement to PEOPLE that officers responded to the museum just before 8 p.m.

"Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors," the statement reads. "Three people were transported to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Preliminary information indicates that this incident is accidental."

The museum bills itself as "a celebration of the ship, passengers and crew" on its website, and claims to have more than 400 artifacts on display from the infamous ship, which sunk in the Atlantic Ocean after sideswiping an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912.