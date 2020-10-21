3 People, Including 6-Year-Old Student, Critically Injured in 'Horrific' New York Bus Crash

Seven students riding on the bus were treated and released from the hospital following the crash

Three people were injured, including a young student, after an elementary school bus was involved in a car crash Wednesday morning in New York.

A bus transporting eight students to Little Britain Elementary School was driving eastbound on Route 207 in New Windsor when it was struck by a commercial tree service truck that had crossed the double yellow line while heading westbound, according to New Windsor Police and the Washingtonville Central School District.

Multiple agencies, including fire departments and EMS teams, responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and extricated both the bus and truck drivers and a female student who was sitting behind the bus driver, police said.

All three were hospitalized, with the drivers in critical condition and the student in critical but stable condition.

The school district said that the seven other students on the bus were able to walk off on their own, and were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for observation. They were treated and released.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Washington and Principal Sagrario Rudecindo-O’Neill went to the hospital with parents and other district staff, the district said.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WABC that it was a “horrific scene.”

“We’re hopeful that everybody will recover,” he said. “But it is a horrible, horrible accident, and I’ve seen many in my life. This is probably the worst I’ve seen.”

Police said the accident remains under investigation. They noted a third vehicle was involved in the crash, but did not provide further information.

The injured victims were not identified by police or the school district, though Bill Campbell, the uncle of the young girl with critical injuries, told WCBS she is 6 years old, and practiced yoga breaths to remain calm in the hour it took authorities to free her from the scene.

“There was some concern about her leg, a fracture, but it’s not fractured, so we’re happy about that," Campbell told the outlet. "She’s got some trauma. She’s a tough kid. She didn’t cry a bit."