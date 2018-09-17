3-Month-Old Baby Dies After Tree Falls on Mobile Home During Hurricane Florence

A 3-month-old baby died Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on a mobile home in Gaston County, North Carolina, in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Emergency personnel responded to Moses Court in Dallas around 12:45 p.m. “to investigate reports of a large pine tree that had fallen on to a mobile home,” PEOPLE confirmed via the Gaston County Police Department

Upon arrival, the personnel discovered that a large tree had “basically split the mobile home in half.” Inside the home was the Gill family. Olen Gill told Charlotte news station WSOC TV that his wife Tammy was on the couch holding 3-month-old, Kade, when the tree fell.

“The tree had divided us,” he said. “I’m in the kitchen and she’s in the living room on the couch.”

The mother and child were both rushed to the hospital, where Kade was pronounced dead. The mother was not reported to be injured in the incident.

This is the second infant reported to die from a tree fall during Hurricane Florence.

Steve Helber/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Florence Weakened but Still Expected to Be Devastating as Some Refuse to Evacuate

County commissioner Tracy Philbeck posted about the death on Facebook. “Please continue to take this storm seriously as trees are still at risk of falling and flooding continues throughout the county due to the saturated ground,” he wrote.

Hurricane Florence has resulted in 17 deaths as of Sunday night, according to the Washington Post. While the storm has been weakened to a tropical storm, authorities are still concerned about flooding.

“The flood danger from this storm is more immediate today than when it made landfall just over 24 hours ago,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, according to a press release issued on Saturday. “More people now face imminent threat than when the storm was offshore. I cannot overstate it: Flood waters are rising. If you aren’t watching for them, you are risking your life.”