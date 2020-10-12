3 Men Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Train Hits Jeep in Kansas: 'It's Terrible'

The fatal crash occurred on Saturday at what authorities called an "uncontrolled private property crossing" near Stilwell

Three men are dead and one has been hospitalized after the Jeep they were riding in was hit by a moving train in Kansas.

The fatal crash was reported around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday when authorities received a call about a "train versus car" crash around the 16600 block of Mission Road near Stilwell, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found four men inside of a vehicle that had been struck by a train.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the others were transported to local hospitals, Deputy Claire Canaan, a public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, tells PEOPLE.

One man died from his injuries at the hospital, while another is still currently in critical condition, according to Canaan.

The three deceased victims were identified as Kevin Corbin, 40, Troy Hamlin, 40, and Brent Moroney, 37.

Cannan says the Jeep was totaled in the crash, which happened at what authorities called an "uncontrolled private property crossing."

The property's owner, Bob Kenney, told The Kansas City Star that he did not know the men, though unauthorized visitors would often drive through or walk on his land.

Kenney, 69, said that a law enforcement officer told him that investigators believe the Jeep got stuck as it was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

"It’s terrible," Kenney said, adding that nothing like the crash has happened in the 100 years his family has owned the land.

There are currently no lights or bars on the property to warn others of oncoming trains, though signs along the road leading up to the railroad tracks caution trespassers to "keep out," The Kansas City Star reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Police Officer Saves Man from Train

On Monday, GoFundMe pages were created to raise funds in support of Corbin and Hamlin's respective families.

"On October 10th, there was an unfathomable accident that involved Kevin and his three friends. Kevin leaves behind a loving wife, young children, parents, and sisters," a description for Corbin's fundraiser reads. "The most important thing to Kevin was his family."

According to Hamlin's page, he is survived by "a loving wife, young children, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews."

"His main focus was always to provide his kids with every possible opportunity in life," Hamlin's page reads. "Please consider contributing to what Troy was most passionate about, which is his children’s future."