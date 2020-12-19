The crash occurred on Friday around 1:24 p.m. about a mile from the Tampa International Airport

3 Men Hospitalized with Severe Burns After Small Plane Crash in Florida

Three men have been hospitalized with severe burns after a small charter plane crashed in Tampa, Florida.

The crash occurred on Friday around 1:24 p.m. at a commercial neighborhood about a mile from the Tampa International Airport, according to Tampa Police Department.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found a Piper Cherokee 140 fully engulfed in flames and the plane's occupants outside of the aircraft, authorities said in a news release.

The three men — whom officials only identified as a 58-year-old, a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old — all suffered second- to third-degree burns. Two of the occupants sustained broken bones, while the third is still being medically evaluated, according to police.

Authorities said the pilot reported emergency engine failure to the tower prior to the crash.

As the plane descended, the aircrafts clipped several wires and a power pole at an intersection. No buildings were impacted in the crash.

The Tampa Electric Company responded, arriving at the scene to make repairs and restore power to the area.

Emily Nipps, a communications manager for the Tampa International Airport, told local news station WTSP that, based on Flight Aware information, the plane had come from Zephyrhills, Florida.

"Hard to believe all three onboard made it out alive," Tampa Fire Rescue said in a statement. "We're so glad they did. Believe in #miracles."