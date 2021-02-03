3 Members of Idaho National Guard Killed in Helicopter Crash: ‘A Tremendous Loss’

All three were Idaho Army National Guard pilots participating in a routine training flight, officials said

Three members of the Idaho National Guard have died after they were involved in a helicopter crash, according to officials.

The Idaho National Guard confirmed the tragedy in a statement on Facebook, explaining that the incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Boise.

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy."

The three members, who were pilots with the Idaho Army National Guard, were participating in a routine training flight when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down, officials said.

Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation officer, confirmed in the statement that the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Emergency Transmitter Locator device aboard the aircraft was activated, leading Burt's team "to immediately initiate emergency aircraft recovery procedures," the statement read.

Air and ground search and rescue crews continued to look for the aircraft and personnel for the next few hours until they discovered it around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials said.

At this time, the cause of the fatal accident remains unknown.

An investigation is currently underway, and officials said they are withholding the names of the three members until after next of kin have been notified.

On Wednesday, a press conference was held by officers in the Idaho National Guard, who said they were still looking into the crash and figuring out what they can do better moving forward to prevent this tragedy from happening again.

Flying operations have also been ceased as they investigate the incident, Lt. Col. Nicole Washington confirmed during the press conference.

While answering questions from reporters, Washington noted that the crew members were very experienced, with one having "well over 15 years of experience," another with "over 10 years of experience" and the final one flying for 5 years.