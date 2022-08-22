3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players

Three young men, believed to be students from Indiana State University, were killed on Sunday in a fiery car crash.

Five people were in the vehicle early Sunday morning when it went off the road and hit a tree on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana, according to a statement from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle caught fire before first responders arrived to help.

Three people — the driver and two passengers — were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two others were transported to a medical facility "with serious injuries."

The VCSO identified the victims Monday as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, and 19-year-olds Caleb VanHooser, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana

The two injured victims have been identified as 20-year-old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, Indiana, and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois.

All of the victims are believed to be ISU students, "including several football players," according to a press release shared Sunday by the school.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday outside the arch at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, according to the Tribune-Star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Lakota East High School football team mourned VanHooser's death Sunday on Twitter, writing that the "former Hawk great" and "his contributions to our program" will never be forgotten.

VanHooser's former athletic director Rich Bryant told ABC affiliate WCPO-TV the young man "had that smile" and "was always brightening a room."

"He was a good all-around [person] who always had a smile on his face," Bryant told the outlet. "He was an incredibly hard worker. He's that kid. Everyone knew Caleb."

Lakota East plans to honor VanHooser by wearing decals of the former player's No. 2 on their helmets, per the report.

The William Henry Harrison High School football team said Dixon was "out of surgery" in a tweet shared Sunday, adding that he "still needs all of the prayers he can get."

Harrison High School principal Cory Marshall declined to comment on the matter.

Counseling services have been made available to those impacted by the tragedy, according to ISU's press release.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, per the sheriff's office.