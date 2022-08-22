3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks and 19-year-olds Caleb VanHooser and Jayden Musili

By
Published on August 22, 2022 12:46 PM
CALEB VANHOOSER
Caleb VanHooser. Photo: Indiana State University

Three young men, believed to be students from Indiana State University, were killed on Sunday in a fiery car crash.

Five people were in the vehicle early Sunday morning when it went off the road and hit a tree on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana, according to a statement from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle caught fire before first responders arrived to help.

Three people — the driver and two passengers — were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two others were transported to a medical facility "with serious injuries."

The VCSO identified the victims Monday as 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, and 19-year-olds Caleb VanHooser, of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana

The two injured victims have been identified as 20-year-old Omarian Dixon, of Lafayette, Indiana, and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois.

All of the victims are believed to be ISU students, "including several football players," according to a press release shared Sunday by the school.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday outside the arch at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, according to the Tribune-Star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Lakota East High School football team mourned VanHooser's death Sunday on Twitter, writing that the "former Hawk great" and "his contributions to our program" will never be forgotten.

VanHooser's former athletic director Rich Bryant told ABC affiliate WCPO-TV the young man "had that smile" and "was always brightening a room."

"He was a good all-around [person] who always had a smile on his face," Bryant told the outlet. "He was an incredibly hard worker. He's that kid. Everyone knew Caleb."

Lakota East plans to honor VanHooser by wearing decals of the former player's No. 2 on their helmets, per the report.

The William Henry Harrison High School football team said Dixon was "out of surgery" in a tweet shared Sunday, adding that he "still needs all of the prayers he can get."

Harrison High School principal Cory Marshall declined to comment on the matter.

Counseling services have been made available to those impacted by the tragedy, according to ISU's press release.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, per the sheriff's office.

Related Articles
Lauren Dobosz, Thomas Dobosz
Father Dies Days After Wrong-Way Crash Killed His Wife and Children: He 'Has Gained His Angel Wings'
Nicolas Resendiz Funeral . https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicolas-resendiz-funeral?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. 22-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family’s SUV
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
Lauren Dobosz and family, Mom and 4 Children Remembered as ‘Loving Family’ Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
'Beloved' Cheer Coach and Her 4 Kids Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: 'A Very Loving Family'
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Marcello Saldua, Matthew Garcia
2 Texas High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal
Tyler Zook, Tyreese Smith
Pa. Football Player Dies in Car Crash Before Teammate and 'Best Friend' Is Found Dead by Suicide Nearby
Jaylon Connish
'Remarkable' High School Football Player, Who Had Just Accepted College Scholarship, Dies in Crash
Wyoming Family, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
5 Wyoming Family Members, Including Engaged High School Sweethearts and Their Newborn, Killed in Crash
Eli Cramer
20-Year-Old College Athlete Killed, 2 Teammates Injured After Being Hit by Car While Out on Run
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas School Shooting Leaves 21 Dead Including 19 Children and 2 Adults
3 People Killed, 1 Injured in ‘Really Gruesome’ Crash After Car Struck Philadelphia Train Station
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians and Crashes Into Philadelphia Station: 'Really Gruesome'
Neb. Dad, Tesfaye Alibe, Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Initially Said She Had Died in Car Crash That Killed 2
Dad Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Said She Died in Neb. Crash: 'God Is Good'
A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde School Shooting: Heartbreaking Photos Show the Aftermath of the Tragedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock (12955641h) Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas Texas School Shooting, Uvalde, United States - 24 May 2022
Uvalde School Shooter Shot His Grandmother Before Driving to Robb Elementary School: Officials
Students Killed Oklahoma
Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say