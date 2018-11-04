3 Girl Scouts and 1 Adult Killed by Car as They Picked up Litter: 'All Hell Broke Loose'

Three Girl Scouts and one adult were killed in western Wisconsin on Saturday as they picked up trash near a highway.

A black Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed a lane and plowed into the ditch in which the group was working, the Associated Press reported. Colton Treu, the 21-year-old who was allegedly driving the truck, initially fled but eventually turned himself in.

Two girls and one woman died on the scene, and the third girl died in the hospital, Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department told the AP. A fourth Girl Scout is critically injured.

Treu was taken to the Chippewa County Jail and will likely be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle, according to the Star Tribune.

The Lake Hallie Police Department and Chippewa County Jail did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

“Our hearts are with our Girl Scout sisters in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin,” the Girl Scouts organization tweeted. “No words can ease the pain of a tragedy of this magnitude. Girl Scouts everywhere stand with you during this difficult time.”

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of a tragic loss in our Girl Scout sisterhood,” the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes wrote on Facebook. “On Saturday, 3 Girl Scouts and 1 adult volunteer were killed while participating in a highway clean-up service project. Another Girl Scout remains in critical condition.”

Two groups of Girl Scouts wearing safety vests picked up litter on County Road P, which the Girl Scouts had adopted. The girls were students at Halmstad Elementary School, a relative of a girl who was not hurt told the Star-Tribune.

“All hell broke loose,” a man who lives nearby told the Star-Tribune.

“I’m always telling one of my residents that he shouldn’t walk this strip at night,” Cecily Spallees, who works at a nearby group home, added. “It’s not safe.”

The elementary school is holding a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening, CBS Minnesota reported.