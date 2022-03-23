"We ended up with the nickname from the nursing staff as the fab three!" said one of the Virginia firefighters

3 Firefighters Who Work Together Celebrate Becoming New Dads Within 24 Hours at Same Hospital

Dads on duty!

Kyle Dean, Kyle Frederick and Michael Irvine — who work at Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services at Fort Belvoir Army Base in Virginia — all became new dads to at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center within 24 hours of each other, according to ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

The hospital shared the sweet news on Monday, posting a photo on social media of the trio smiling while holding their newborns.

"We are excited to welcome these little ones into the world. Three firefighters from the same station become new dads within a 24 hour period at the same hospital," the medical center shared.

They added, "When you show up for your community, your community shows up for you. Thank you for choosing Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center for your special delivery of life."

In a group interview with WJLA, Dean said that the group knew they'd be welcoming their baby boys at the hospital "a few weeks" ahead of time.

"We were all together at work and talked about it and how crazy it would be," he said. "Once I found out I actually told the nurses. Just a heads up -- two of my guys are coming as well and we ended up with the nickname from the nursing staff as the fab three!"