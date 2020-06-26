The three victims were fishing with additional family members between Point Mugu and Leo Carrillo state parks, authorities said

3 Family Members Killed After Being 'Washed Off the Rocks Into the Ocean' Near Calif. State Park

Three family members were killed near Point Mugu State Park in California on Thursday after they were washed off the rocks by a wave and swept into the ocean, authorities said.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call of three people in the ocean off the Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road just before 5 p.m., Capt. Brian McGrath said.

Upon arrival, authorities did a rapid search of the water and found all three individuals, whom McGrath said were “fatally injured.”

The fire department said the victims were “washed off the rocks into the ocean.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times that the three victims were among a group of eight family members fishing near the “notoriously slippery” crags and beaches between Point Mugu and Leo Carrillo state parks.

He said it appears that the wave crashed atop the family as they fished, and three people — two women and one man, according to KCBS — were dragged into the ocean.

“Unfortunately, it can be a dangerous place because it is very rocky and the beach and sand slopes straight down,” Buschow told the Times. “Things can look very calm one moment, but every once in a while you can have a large wave that can crash down upon you.”