While the pool was mostly shallow, there was a portion that was 7-feet deep, authorities said

3 Family Members Who Drowned in N.J. Pool, Including 8-Year-Old, Didn’t Know How to Swim: Police

Three family members who drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey did not know how to swim, authorities said.

The deaths of Nisha Patel, 33, her 8-year-old daughter, and her father-in-law Bharat Patel, 62, on Monday have been ruled accidental, with drowning listed as the cause of death, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Brunswick Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three victims were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool at their home in East Brunswick, and were pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

“The above-ground pool was mostly shallow at 3½ feet deep, but there was a portion of the pool that was 7 feet deep,” a joint statement from the prosecutor’s office and police said. “It doesn’t appear that the victims knew how to swim.”

RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Bode Miller's 19-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Drowning in Pool: 'We Are Beyond Devastated'

Authorities previously determined that electricity did not play a part in the tragic accident.

East Brunswick police responded to a call from neighbors around 4:15 p.m. after screaming was heard coming from the home, according to WNBC.

The outlet reported that the family had only just moved into the house in the past month, and recently had the pool fixed.