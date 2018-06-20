Three people died early Tuesday morning after they were pulled from a pool at an apartment complex near Duke University, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities found two males and one female submerged in the water around 3 a.m. local time at the Chapel Tower complex in Durham, officials tell PEOPLE in a statement. They were all unresponsive and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the Durham Police Department says investigators have not discovered any signs of foul play. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The pool was closed at the time of the incident, and officials found sandals, sneakers and beer cans near the pool, according to ABC 11.

The incident is under investigation and police were seen questioning a fourth person at the scene, ABC News reported.

A resident of the apartment complex told The Herald Sun that he called the police and even helped pull one person from the water. The resident said all three of the victims appeared to be teenagers.

As police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, officials at the apartment complex have said the pool was being properly maintained. It had passed an inspection on June 8, according to the Sun.

“When it was inspected 10 days ago, everything was okay,” Khali Gallman, a spokeswoman for the Durham County Health Department, told the publication. “We are awaiting an investigation by the police department to be completed. There has been lots of speculation, but no one knows for sure.”

The pool is closed on Mondays and opens at 11 a.m., according to the Sun. And a maintenance worker told the publication that the gate to the pool was locked the last they checked at 9 p.m. on Monday.