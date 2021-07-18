3 Dead from Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Inside a Camper at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan

A generator was located near the travel trailer where the tragic incident occurred, leaving three men in their early 20s dead and two more in critical condition

Investigators are looking into a potential carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan.

Three men have died and two are in critical condition after being found unresponsive in their travel trailer at a campground by US-12 and Brooklyn Highway in Woodstock Township, Michigan, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

A friend of the group called 9-1-1 just before 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday after not hearing from them, according to investigators. First responders found the men, all in their early 20s, unresponsive inside the trailer and began administering CPR.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

A generator was located near the camper where the incident occurred.

"This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer," investigators said.

First responders also noted "the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles" to avoid inhaling carbon monoxide.

Investigators are also looking into the death of a 30-year-old woman at the Faster Horses Festival, who was discovered around 7:30 a.m. that same morning. Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a subject reportedly seen with the woman, identified as Melissa Donna Havens of Croswell, Michigan, within 24 hours prior to her death.