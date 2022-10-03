3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes into Minnesota Home: 'It's Gut-Wrenching,' Says Homeowner

Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Minnesota.

On Saturday night, just before 12 a.m., the control tower at Duluth International Airport notified the Hermantown Police Department of an aircraft that was no longer on their radar and believed to have crashed.

After being told the last known location of the plane, which was approximately 1.5 miles from the airport, authorities and the town's fire department headed to the area and found a small plane had crashed into a home, according to a news release from the city.

The aircraft, a Cessna 172, made impact on the second floor before coming to a halt in the residents' backyard, the release adds.

The two occupants of the home were not injured, according to the release, but all three individuals aboard the plane died.

The victims have been identified as Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, who was the airplane's pilot, Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, the release says.

Following the incident, people have been asked to avoid the area due to dangerous power outages as a result of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash site to determine the cause of the incident.

A representative for the Hermantown Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.

One of the home's owners, Jason Hoffman, told FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul of the plane's wreckage, "The tail was up against the garage and there was a wheel in our bedroom."

"I don't think we've come to grips with it just yet," he added. "It kind of comes and goes, a little bit of shock."

Hoffman also told the outlet that "Every time I think about the folks that passed away, it's gut-wrenching."

"Thinking about all the 'What if?' can drive you mad," he said. "So, my wife and I, we just have to accept what happened, and we're fortunate."