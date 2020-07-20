Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences to the victims' loved ones on Twitter following the accident on Saturday

3 Dead, 24 Injured After Glacier Sightseeing Bus Rolls Over in the Canadian Rockies

Three people were killed and 24 others were injured after their sightseeing bus crashed in the Canadian Rockies, according to authorities and tour officials.

Pursuit, the company that operates the bus, told NBC News and CNN in a statement that the all-terrain Ice Explorer was on its way to the Athabasca Glacier in the remote Columbia Icefield of Alberta when it rolled over on Saturday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three people were confirmed dead once authorities arrived at the scene of the accident, Sgt. Rick Bidaisee of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to CNN.

Bidaisee also said that the bus was lying some 50 to 100 yards from the road.

Alberta Health Services later explained on Twitter that the 24 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Calgary, Edmonton, Grand Prairie and Hinton.

Of the two dozen injured, 14 of those transported were in critical, life-threatening condition, four were transported in serious but stable condition and six were transported in stable condition, AHS said.

"We are extremely grateful to the healthcare teams involved in responding to this accident, and to all those who care for - and are still caring for - those involved," the organization tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to news of the accident on Twitter, offering his sympathy to the victims' loved ones.

"To those who lost a loved one in yesterday’s bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts," Trudeau wrote. "We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured."