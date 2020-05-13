3-Day-Old Baby Dies in the U.K. After Mother Gets Coronavirus

The child was born in Wales, and his mother tested positive for coronavirus shortly after giving birth on May 2

A newborn just three days old died in a hospital in Wales after his mother contracted coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Coolio Carl Justin Morgan, identified in a BBC report, is believed to be the youngest victim of the virus, which has infected more than 4.2 million people and killed at least 292,067 people across the globe, according to the The New York Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The child was reportedly born on May 2 with a low heart rate at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Lauren Howitt of the local coroner’s office said that his mother was found to be positive for COVID-19 shortly after she gave birth, the Guardian reported.

Coolio was soon transferred to Singleton Hospital in Swansea, where he died on May 5, the Guardian and BBC reported.

His primary cause of death was reportedly listed as severe hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, meaning his brain was starved of blood and oxygen, while his secondary cause of death was listed at maternal COVID-19.

“I pass on my condolences to the family in these most sad and depressing circumstances,” South Wales Central coroner Graeme Hughes said, according to the Guardian.

RELATED VIDEO: Identical Twin Nurses Care for Coronavirus Patients in the Same Unit

Pregnant woman are not thought to be at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than people who are not pregnant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy is “unlikely,” but that newborns can still be infected after birth either from their mother or from other caregivers.

Limited published reports indicate that a “small number of babies” have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth, but that children are not at a higher risk than adults, and that a majority of cases to date are adults, according to the CDC.

Deaths of infants have, however, been attributed to the virus, including a 6-week-old Connecticut baby who died after testing positive in late March.

“We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at the time.