3 Construction Workers Killed, 1 Injured After Stairwell Collapses in Houston

The collapse began in the stairwell of the 15-story building

Three construction workers were killed and at least one was injured after a concrete staircase collapsed at a construction site in Houston, according to authorities and local reports.

A partial building collapse was reported in West Houston on Monday afternoon, the Houston Fire Department said on Twitter.

The department confirmed that three people were killed in the accident, and one person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Houston Fire Department Capt. Ruy Lozano said the collapse began in the stairwell between the 15-story building’s 13th and 14th floors, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

The stairwell was a “precast interior” concrete staircase, which means the steps were meant to look as though they were floating, Houston Public Works spokeswoman Alanna Reed told The New York Times.

Reed said that inspectors from the Public Works Department visited the site for a routine check on Monday prior to the collapse, and found nothing of concern. They came back to the site after the accident to confirm it was the stairwell that had collapsed.

The three victims’ bodies remained at the scene as of Monday night, as rescue team members had not yet deemed it safe to remove them, KPRC reported.

A fire department captain told the outlet that construction workers plan to cut holes in the building’s roof in order to lower a crane down to remove parts of the collapsed stairwell.

Worker Chris Mercado was one of the 240 construction workers on the site at the time.

“Out of nowhere, I hear a loud banging sound,” he told KPRC. “It sounded like a building was collapsing. All you see is a bunch of smoke.”

The building is reportedly set to be the future headquarters for Marathon Oil, and the company was scheduled to start moving employees in in the second half of 2021.

“We are saddened to learn that an accident occurred at the construction site for the future Houston headquarters of Marathon Oil,” the company said in a statement to KTRK. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those contractors who were affected and thank the first responders. We have offered our assistance to the building contractors as they respond to this accident."

The company leading the project was Harvey Builders, which also issued a statement to KTRK.

"Harvey Builders is working with the Houston Fire Department, our subcontractor East Texas Precast, and Hines, the project's development manager, to investigate a fatal accident involving the collapse of a stairway on the construction site of the future Houston headquarters of Marathon Oil,” the statement read. “Construction is an inherently dangerous activity and in recognition of this Harvey and its subcontractors observe very strict protocols on every project. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with each of the families involved during this difficult time."