3 Children Killed, 4 Injured in Accident Involving Horse and Buggy in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police said that the buggy failed to stop at a stop sign in an intersection in Lancaster County

Three children were killed in Pennsylvania on Monday in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to the scene in Little Britain Township in Lancaster County just before 8 a.m., Tpr. Kevin Kochka of the PSP said in a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The release said a horse and buggy carrying seven “juvenile” occupants was approaching an intersection at Little Britain Road North and Black Road heading west, while a tri-axle trash truck drove south on Little Britain Road North.

“The horse and buggy failed to stop at a properly posted stop sign at the intersection and the buggy proceeded into the intersection,” the release said.

The truck, which was carrying only its driver, struck the passenger side of the buggy, killing three of the children inside, according to officials.

The four other occupants were taken to Lancaster General Hospital and later transferred to Hershey Medical Center, the release said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and remained on the scene to provide information to troopers regarding the incident.