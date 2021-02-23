3 Children Injured After Car Crashes Into Calif. Daycare: A 'Scary Moment,' Says Dad

The children were airlifted to a local hospital and are expected to recover

Three toddlers were injured at a California daycare center on Monday after a vehicle crashed through the building and into a classroom.

The incident occurred in the Santa Clarita neighborhood of Saugus at La Petite Academy just before 5 p.m., according to KTTV.

The daycare's director of communications Lydia Cisaruk said that three children and a staff member were in the classroom when an SUV driven by a family member accidentally crashed into the building, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Among those injured was 2-year-old Shayna Adler, who was trapped beneath a bookcase alongside another toddler, KABC reported.

"They said, 'A car went through the wall. She's fine, but you better come over here now.' I was shaken, but I'm kind of relieved a little bit, too," mom Allison Adler told KTTV.

Adler, a physician, arrived on the scene and evaluated her daughter, before Shayna and the other two children were airlifted to a local hospital.

"I looked at her and said, 'Oh, okay, she looks good.' I'm just happy she's okay," she said.

Dad Steve Adler told KABC he was initially "freaking out" about the "scary moment," but found Shayna singing when he got to the hospital, which he considered a good sign.

Shayna has since been released from the hospital, and Adler said that the parents of the other two injured toddlers said their children will also be okay, KTTV reported.

In a statement to the outlet, La Petite Academy said that staff members followed all safety protocols during the incident.

"First responders arrived immediately, assessed the condition of the children and staff and took them to the hospital for further evaluation," the statement read. "Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated all students and staff. We will remain temporarily closed as we further evaluate and address the damage. We will be exploring options to further increase safety. We'd like to thank the responders for their support. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff."