3 'Brave Americans' Fighting Australian Fires Die in Plane Crash: Reports

Three American firefighters died in a plane crash while helping combat the Australian bushfires in New South Wales on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The identities of the victims aboard the C-130 Hercules firefighting aircraft have not been released, and no survivors have been located yet, said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at a press conference, according to NBC News.

“Initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground,” said Fitzsimmons. “Unfortunately, all we’ve been able to do is locate the wreckage and the crash site. We have not been able to locate any survivors.”

The U.S. Embassy in Canberra, Australia, issued a statement about the loss of life.

“The brave Americans who died near Snowy Monaro died helping Australia in its time of need,” Ambassador Arthur B. Culvahouse Jr. said in the statement. “The families and friends of those who we have lost are in our thoughts and prayers. Thank you Australia for your sympathy and solidarity.”

Contracted by the Rural Fire Service, the plane belonged to Coulson Aviation, a privately owned company lending help to the ongoing climate disaster in Australia, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Image zoom Firefighting aircraft Brook Mitchell/Getty

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to the news on Twitter on Thursday, calling it a “terrible tragedy.”

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of 3 people in the crash of a C130 fire fighting aircraft, north east of Cooma in NSW earlier today,” tweeted Morrison. “My deepest condolences to the loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives. Such a terrible tragedy.”

At least 30 people have died in Australia’s particularly devastating fire season so far, WSJ reports, with thousands of homes and buildings lost and billion-dollar damages expected across the affected regions.

Experts previously estimated that more than a billion animals have also died in the fires.

Earlier this month, Fitzsimmons shared a video on social media that showed travelers at an Australian airport cheering for American firefighters who arrived to help during the blazes, carrying gear and luggage.

“US firefighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria,” Fitzsimmons tweeted with the clip, which has been viewed more than 9 million times. “Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity.”