3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb

The bodies of three American friends were found in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Kandace Florence, 28, was staying at the Airbnb with high school pal Jordan Marshall, 28, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy reported.

The annual holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

On Oct. 30, Kandace was talking to her boyfriend and told him she wasn't feeling well, per the outlet. She began to get sick while they were on the phone and the call dropped. After he was unable to get a hold of Kandace, her boyfriend contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the trio. Authorities arrived and they were all found dead, per Wavy.

Kandace and Jordan's families have since spoken out and want answers about what happened to them.

Jordan's sister Jasmine Marshall recalled finding out the heartbreaking news via social media on Oct. 31.

"I saw my brother's name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom," an emotional Jasmine told CBS affiliate WTKR.

Jordan's mother, Jennifer Marshall, said the families still have no clue how he and his friends died, telling WTKR, "The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information. Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well."

His body has arrived in his and Kandace's home state of Virginia. Kandace's body will also arrive in Virginia soon. The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on what would have been her 29th birthday Thursday, Nov. 10.

Kandace's mother Freida Florence told WTKR of her death, "The biggest question was 'Where do we start?'"

Opening up about her daughter, she said, "Think of positivity and mindfulness, and love the moment you're in."

Kandace hoped to spread positivity through her candle line, her mother said, per the news station.

Courtez's mother shared that he was a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans.

"My son was a joyous child," Ceola Hall told New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU. "He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh."

She and his sisters had their final conversation with Courtez just days before she was informed by the U.S. Embassy of his death.

Courtez was 33, according to multiple reports.

"It's been so hard," she told the outlet. "We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand."

Added Ceola: "I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."

PEOPLE reached out to Airbnb for comment but did not immediately hear back.