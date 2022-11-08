3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb

Friends Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were in Mexico City during Dia de Los Muertos

By
Published on November 8, 2022 10:10 PM
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
Photo: FaceBook

The bodies of three American friends were found in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Kandace Florence, 28, was staying at the Airbnb with high school pal Jordan Marshall, 28, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall for Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy reported.

The annual holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a State Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

On Oct. 30, Kandace was talking to her boyfriend and told him she wasn't feeling well, per the outlet. She began to get sick while they were on the phone and the call dropped. After he was unable to get a hold of Kandace, her boyfriend contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the trio. Authorities arrived and they were all found dead, per Wavy.

Kandace and Jordan's families have since spoken out and want answers about what happened to them.

Jordan's sister Jasmine Marshall recalled finding out the heartbreaking news via social media on Oct. 31.

"I saw my brother's name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom," an emotional Jasmine told CBS affiliate WTKR.

Jordan's mother, Jennifer Marshall, said the families still have no clue how he and his friends died, telling WTKR, "The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information. Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well."

His body has arrived in his and Kandace's home state of Virginia. Kandace's body will also arrive in Virginia soon. The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on what would have been her 29th birthday Thursday, Nov. 10.

Kandace's mother Freida Florence told WTKR of her death, "The biggest question was 'Where do we start?'"

Opening up about her daughter, she said, "Think of positivity and mindfulness, and love the moment you're in."

Kandace hoped to spread positivity through her candle line, her mother said, per the news station.

Courtez's mother shared that he was a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans.

RELATED VIDEO: At Least 120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea During Halloween Event

"My son was a joyous child," Ceola Hall told New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU. "He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh."

She and his sisters had their final conversation with Courtez just days before she was informed by the U.S. Embassy of his death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtez was 33, according to multiple reports.

"It's been so hard," she told the outlet. "We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand."

Added Ceola: "I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."

PEOPLE reached out to Airbnb for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Related Articles
A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side
2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (9627005a) This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Minnesota Vikings NFL football team 2017 roster - 4 May 2017
NFL Assistant Coach Adam Zimmer May Have Passed Out from Drinking Before His Death: Report
daniel moshi
High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'
Headshot of American historian Gwendolyn Midlo Hall
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, Historian Who Created a Database of Enslaved People, Dies at 93
26-Year-Old Bag Handler Killed When Her Hair Is Caught in a Belt Loaders https://www.facebook.com/jermani.thompson
Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'
Victor Steeman and Netherlands and Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team prepares to start on the grid during the WorldSuperSport300 Race 2 during the WorldSBK Misano - Race 2 on June 13, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images); https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=634942573308207&set=a.139569402845529 Flora van Limbeek Snorsoedtp4 h0i004 1 i5519 M fc6 1 , cua4t 0 y 2 u1gl4tc f 5 g 3 g a 6f02cu85 ·
Dutch Motorcycle Rider Victor Steeman's Mother Dies of Heart Attack 2 Days After His Death
Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/ChCdeRQsUm0/?hl=en.
Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funerals-for-my-sister-3-beautiful-children?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer hed: Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: She ‘Loved with Her Whole Heart'
Mother and 3 Children Identified After Fatal House Fire: 'She Loved with Her Whole Heart'
Former R.I. Mayor Susan Menard Confirmed As 1 of 2 Victims Found Dead Inside Woonsocket Home
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home
https://www.gofundme.com/f/paxson-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer As many of you may have heard my sister Alicia Paxson lost her husband Phil Paxson in a tragic accident. He had two young daughters who are now fatherless. This
Dad of 2 Dies in Crash After GPS Directs Him Off the Edge of Bridge That Was Washed Away in 2013
Indiana Woman Dies After Flood Washes Away Her Home
Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'
Prouts Neck in Scarboroug, Maine
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine
Krystal Mitchell
Ex-Marine Captured for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend 6 Years Ago After Her Detective Mom Helps Track Him Down
Larry and Betty Petree
Calif. Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road: 'What Were They Doing Out There?' Asks Cousin
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says