3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation

Mexico City authorities are investigating the incident further after autopsy reports cited carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, per reports

Published on November 9, 2022 09:11 AM
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence.
Photo: FaceBook

Three American travelers found dead at their Airbnb apartment rental in Mexico City Tuesday, may have been killed by gas inhalation.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that security guards at the complex in the La Rosita neighborhood reported a strong smell of gas to police after the bodies of two men and one woman were discovered.

The autopsy reports also cited carbon monoxide poisoning as the possible cause of death, per Bloomberg, though Mexico City authorities are said to be investigating the incident further.

The American travelers have since been identified as Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33. The trio were in Mexico's capital city for Dia de Los Muertos, which translates to Day of the Dead, a national Mexican holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico," a State Department spokesperson told PEOPLE Tuesday. "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

People and performers in elaborate costumes take part during the Great Day Of The Dead Parade on Reforma Avenue. This years theme was Mexico: the navel of the moon. On October 29, 2022, Mexico City, Mexico.
Day of the Dead parade in Mexico. Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty

On Oct. 30, Kandace reportedly talked to her boyfriend on the phone and told him she wasn't feeling well, Norfolk, Virginia, news station Wavy.com reported Tuesday. She then began to get sick and the call dropped. After he was unable to get a hold of Kandace, her boyfriend contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the three tourists. Authorities arrived and they were all found dead.

The travelers' families have since spoken out on their tragic loss.

Jordan's sister Jasmine Marshall recalled finding out the heartbreaking news via social media on Oct. 31.

"I saw my brother's name and I read it, and my heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom," an emotional Jasmine told CBS affiliate WTKR.

Jordan's mother, Jennifer Marshall, said the families still have no confirmation about how he and his friends died, telling WTKR, "The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information. Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well."

Jordan's body has arrived in his and Kandace's home state of Virginia. Kandace's body will also arrive in Virginia soon. The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil on what would have been her 29th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Courtez's mother shared that he was a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans.

"It's been so hard," she told the outlet. "We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand."

Added Ceola: "I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."

PEOPLE reached out to Airbnb for comment but did not immediately hear back.

