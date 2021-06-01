Authorities said Patrick Eells, of Telluride, "so clearly was in the prime of his life"

29-Year-Old Who Went Missing on Solo Hike in Colorado Found Dead After Apparent Fall

A 29-year-old hiker died after authorities say he suffered "traumatic injuries" from an apparent fall while hiking in Colorado.

Patrick Eells was identified as the deceased hiker who went missing on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge, located approximately 3.5 miles north of Telluride, according to a press release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said Eells, 29, had disappeared on Sunday while he was "hiking or running in the Sneffels Highline area" by himself.

"An experienced mountaineer, Mr. Eells told his girlfriend Sunday he was going to hike from Telluride and run on Sneffels Highline and possibly summit Mt. Emma," the press release stated.

Because he was reported missing around 11 p.m. that evening, a search wasn't launched for the Telluride resident until early Monday morning, according to officials.

A dozen deputies and search and rescue members helped out with the mission, along with multiple aircraft resources, the press release stated.

By 2 p.m. on Monday, the search had turned to a recovery mission after authorities said they spotted Eells' body on the Dallas-Gilpin ridge.

Other hikers were asked to stay out of the upper Mill Creek Basin area below Gilpin Peak until they could recover Eells' body.

Officials believe Eells died after suffering "traumatic injuries ... from an apparent fall while hiking alone," according to the press release.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Eells who so clearly was in the prime of his life," Sheriff Bill Masters said in a statement.

Patrick Eells The Google map location of where Patrick Eells was found at approximately 13,200ft. south of the ridge between Dallas Peak and Gilpin Peak | Credit: San Miguel County Sheriff

In a separate Facebook post, Sheriff Masters thanked the deputies & SAR volunteers, Mountain Blade Runner, Olathe Spray, Undersheriff Berg and Telluride Airport for their efforts in helping find Eells.

"We are fortunate to have the expertise & resources available with our staff, volunteers, and regional partners to safely and efficiently accomplish a very difficult and technical mission today," Masters added. "We were all hoping for a better outcome, and again, our condolences to Mr. Eells' family."

RELATED VIDEO: Hiker Falls from Ledge and Dies One Day After Posting Dramatic Cliffside Instagram Photo

On Facebook, friends and colleagues of Eells also expressed their sadness over the tragic incident in posts of their own.

"Glad I was able to get to know you and live with you my second winter in Telluride," wrote friend Taylor Johnson. "Although you're gone MUCH too soon, I'm happier knowing you spent your last moments doing something you loved! You will be missed greatly!"