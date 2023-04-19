29 Dead After Beijing Hospital Fire, Patients Clung to A/C Units and Tied Sheets Together to Escape

Investigators believe sparks from renovation work ignited paint that was sitting near Changfeng Hospital in western Beijing, according reports

By
Published on April 19, 2023 12:58 PM
Beijing Hospital Fire
Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

At least 29 people have died after a hospital in China's capital city caught fire on Tuesday, forcing dozens of patients to flee the burning building.

The deadly blaze broke out at the Changfeng Hospital in western Beijing around 1 p.m. local time, according to the BBC and CNN.

Authorities said 26 patients were among those killed in Tuesday's fire, CNN and the Associated Press reported.

Li Zongrong, deputy head of Fengtai district, said a nurse, a medical assistant and a family member were also killed.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said 142 people — including 71 patients — were evacuated from the burning building, according to CNN.

Some of the survivors escaped through windows by tying bedsheets together, while others were pulled from exterior air conditioning units, CNN and the AP reported.

Multiple people appeared to jump from the building in footage shared to Chinese social media sites, according to the BBC.

Beijing Hospital Fire
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Authorities said Tuesday's fire left 39 people injured, including three who were in critical condition, according to CNN.

An investigation into Tuesday's fire is ongoing. Investigators believe sparks from renovation work ignited paint that was sitting nearby, according to the BBC and AP.

A dozen individuals were detained by police and taken in for questioning following the blaze, per the reports.

Among those detained is the hospital's director, the deputy director and the head of the hospital's construction crew, according to the BBC and AP.

Beijing Hospital Fire
MARK R CRISTINO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This is one of the deadliest fires in China in recent years, but local media outlets reportedly did not report the blaze for several hours.

One person told China Youth Daily, a state-run newspaper, "Seven or eight hours have passed and I didn't receive a single phone call," according to CNN and the BBC.

Another relative told local media he just wanted to know if his loved one had survived, but was unable to connect with doctors or nurses, according to the BBC.

"How can the person just disappear out of thin air?" they said. "Neither the nurses nor doctors picked up their phones. My elderly relative doesn't have a phone on him."

Related Articles
Migrant Facility Fire Victims Were Trapped Behind Locked Doors as Guards Paced on the Other Side
Victims Were Behind Locked Doors in View of Guards During Deadly Fire at Migrant Center, Video Shows
37 dead in fire at Immigration National Institute in Mexico, Ciudad Juarez
At Least 39 Dead and 29 Injured in Migrant Center Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (C) walk out of the central arrest centre of Bucharest police after three months of pre-trial detention, in Bucharest, on late March 31, 2023. - A Romanian court on March 31, 2023 ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Tate, Brother Tristan Released from Romanian Jail and Placed Under House Arrest
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
deadly train crash in greece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j58QhlFDpNo
Greece Train Crash Leaves At Least 29 Dead and 85 Injured After 2 Trains Catch on Fire: 'Shocking'
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
Myanmar Monstery Attack
At Least 22 People Killed During Massacre at Monastery in Myanmar
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000
Photo taken on Aug 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
Rescuers search for the injured people after the earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China's southwest Sichuan province on 05 September. According to state media, the death toll has risen to at least 65 people, with more than 10 people missing and 200 injured. The strongest earthquake in the region since 2017 triggered landslides and shook the provincial capital Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Chinese rescue teams saved 15 people while still trying to evacuate 1000 villagers from the epicenter in Luding that got isolated by the landslide. Rescue operation after earthquake in China's Sichuan Province
At Least 65 Dead in China After Earthquake amid Heat Wave, COVID Lockdown: Reports
This picture taken on September 6, 2022 and released on September 7 by the Vietnam News Agency shows firefighters at the scene of a deadly fire that engulfed a karaoke bar in Binh Duong province, north of Ho Chi Minh City. - A fire tore through a karaoke bar in Vietnam killing at least 23 people, a local official said September 7.
At Least 32 Dead After Massive Fire Rips Through Karaoke Bar in Vietnam: Reports
Florida Firefighter Burned Saving Life of His Girlfriend After Fiery Crash
Florida Firefighter Injured Saving Girlfriend's Life After Fiery Crash: 'He's a Real Hero'