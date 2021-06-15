Donald Turner was swimming in Lake Michigan with his girlfriend when she began to struggle in the water, authorities said.

28-Year-Old Man Drowns in Ind. Lake After Bringing Girlfriend to Safety

A day at an Indiana lake took a devastating turn for one 28-year-old man after authorities say he drowned while saving his girlfriend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the tragedy in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE, and identified the victim as Donald Turner of Portage.

Officials said the incident unfolded on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at Washington Park beach in Michigan City, which is located approximately 170 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Turner was swimming in Lake Michigan with his girlfriend - whose identity has not been released - when she began to struggle in the water, according to the Indiana DNR.

Turner quickly jumped into action and helped bring his girlfriend to safety, but not before he disappeared under the surface of the water, officials said.

A number of authorities - including the Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, Indiana State Police, United States Coast Guard and LaPorte County EMS - were called to the scene, according to the release.

Eventually, "a nearby swimmer located Turner's body a short distance away from where he was last seen," the Indiana DNR stated in the press release.

Life-saving measures were immediately performed by the local fire department before Turner was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, authorities said.

Turner's girlfriend, a Portage resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Indiana DNR.