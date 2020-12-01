Lukas Dudley was out hunting for deer in Puposky, Minnesota, when he was fatally shot by another hunter, according to authorities

28-Year-Old Man Dies After He Was Shot by a Hunter Who Mistook Him for a Deer

A 28-year-old man who went hunting last week is dead after he was shot by another hunter who mistook him for a deer, according to authorities.

Lukas Dudley has been identified by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office as the victim of a hunting-related fatality that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 7:16 p.m. around the Red Lake Reservation boundary in Puposky, Minnesota.

Dudley was out hunting for deer near the boundary road when he was fatally shot by another hunter, 33-year-old Rain Stately, Sheriff Ernie Beitel said in a press release on Monday.

Authorities believe the two men were not hunting together at the time of the incident.

Stately told investigators it was near dusk when he saw movement from what he believed was a deer and fired one round from his rifle, Beitel said.

The hunter immediately called 911 upon discovering Dudley, who was found not wearing a blaze orange vest or other high-visibility clothing, according to Beitel.

Dudley was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Stately will face any charges in connection with Dudley's death.

In his obituary, Dudley is described as a Minnesota native who was raised and educated in the Red Lake area. He worked as a logger and his passions included hunting, fishing, being outdoors and cooking.