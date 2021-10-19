"If she had been vaccinated, I truly believe she would not have died," said Helena Kindred, the mom of Marrisha "ReRe" Kindred Jenkins

'Loving' 27-Year-Old Ga. Mom Dies of COVID Before She Could Hold Her Newborn Son

A Georgia mom is urging others to get vaccinated after her beloved daughter died of COVID-19 complications — and tragically before she got the chance to hold her new baby.

Marrisha "ReRe" Kindred Jenkins died on Sept. 23, just two weeks after giving birth to her third child, son Jaylen, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news came as a shock to Marrisha's family, who believed the 27-year-old mom was doing better after being hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia earlier in the month, the outlet reported.

"She said, 'Mom, they said my lungs are clear,' and they sent her home," Marrisha's mom, Helena Kindred, recalled to WSB-TV. "We said she has some issues but I wasn't expecting what happened to her."

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up on Marrisha's behalf because she did not have any insurance, the Georgia woman was diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia on Sept. 4.

At the time, Marrisha was eight months pregnant and due to give birth in October, the fundraiser states. However, due to her condition, Marrisha gave birth early and welcomed her son on Sept. 7, per the GoFundMe.

Though Jaylen was healthy at the time of his premature birth, he was immediately put into quarantine as a precaution, WSB-TV reported.

In the meantime, Marrisha started showing signs of improvement and the hospital released her to go home, according to the GoFundMe.

Things took a turn for the worst on Sept. 19, when Marrisha and her husband Myles Jenkins were preparing to see their son for the first time.

RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

"As she started getting ready, she [was] having a hard time breathing," the GoFundMe reads. "She went to take a bath, and they heard a noise. When they checked on her, she had a weak pulse."

Myles immediately called 911 and began administering CPR, but "Marrisha coded on the way to the hospital and upon arrival," according to the fundraiser.

Once inside the hospital, Marrisha was placed on a ventilator, but her mother told WSB-TV that it was too late.

"At that time, with no oxygen to the brain, it caused severe damage," she explained to the outlet, adding that they prayed for a miracle but eventually had to make the difficult decision to take Jenkins off life support.

"If she had been vaccinated, I truly believe she would not have died," Kindred told WSB-TV.

In the wake of her death, the GoFundMe page will now help Myles, Jaylen and Marrisha's other two kids, Rylee, 6, and Ayden, 5.

"We truly appreciate the love you guys had for Marrisha 'ReRe' Kindred Jenkins," reads the fundraiser, which has brought in over $10,000 in donations. "She will be truly missed."

Speaking to WSB-TV, Myles echoed those sentiments and spoke highly of his wife.

"She was just loving," Myles told the outlet. "You just felt happy every time you got around her."