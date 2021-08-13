Turkey evacuated more than 1,700 people after flash floods devastated the northern regions earlier this week

At Least 27 People Dead, Children Missing as Flash Floods Hit Turkey Days After Severe Wildfires

Turkey has been hit with its second natural disaster this month after flash floods devastated the country's northern provinces near the Black Sea on Wednesday.

At least 27 people have died in the flooding, and dozens more are still missing across the provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop, according to authorities and the Associated Press.

Among those unaccounted for include five young children, The New York Times reported.

The severe rainfall and flooding caused buildings to collapse, debris to fill the streets, and power outages in 330 villages, NBC News reported.

"This is the worst flood disaster I have seen," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters Thursday night after witnessing the extensive damage, according to the outlet.

"The risk that our citizens face is high... There is a lot of damage to infrastructure," he added.

turkey flood Credit: Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty

More than 1,700 people were evacuated by boats and helicopters called in, and rescue teams are currently searching for missing people, including several children, the AP reported.

The local fire department is also draining water in the flooded areas, officials said.

"We are watching our city to be destroyed," Muammer Yanik, the mayor of Bozkurt, told the Turkish broadcaster NTV, according to The New York Times. "Citizens are waiting on rooftops to be saved."

Firefighters battle a large wildfire near the village of Ikizce on August 06, 2021 in Mugla, Turkey. Large wildfires continue to burn across Turkey's southern coast for a ninth day. The death toll from the fires currently stands at eight according to Turkey's Health Ministry. Twelve wildfires continue to burn across Turkey with another 198 extinguished or under control according to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty

Earlier this month, Turkish first responders also dealt with deadly wildfires that killed at least eight people and injured hundreds more. Among the dead were two firefighters and a Turkish-German couple who were reportedly found in a residence.