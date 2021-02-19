The mechanic was performing work on the elevator in the Bronx when it fell down the shaft and crushed him, officials said

25-Year-Old New York Mechanic Dies After Being Crushed by Elevator on the Job

A 25-year-old mechanic tragically died on the job after being crushed by an elevator, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the New York Police Department (NYPD) tells PEOPLE that the victim was identified as Joseph Rosa, of Brooklyn, New York.

Police say the incident unfolded on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. inside a building located at 133 E. Clarke Place in the Bronx.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found "an unconscious and unresponsive 25-year-old male at the building's elevator."

A preliminary investigation indicated that mechanics with Champion Elevator Corp. were "performing modernization work" on the elevator at the time of the incident, a Department of Buildings (DOB) spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

While they were working, the elevator — which was out of service at the time — fell down the shaft and on top of a mechanic, the spokesperson says.

The mechanic, later identified as Rosa, was immediately transported to Bronx Care Health System, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The NYPD says his manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

A second mechanic also suffered injuries in the incident, according to the DOB spokesperson.

That person was transported to a hospital for treatment, but their identity and condition remain unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the DOB, the spokesperson confirms.

Champion Elevator Corp. executive vice president Joseph Corrado told the Associated Press that his company will cooperate during the investigation.

"Our condolences go to the family," Corrado said, according to the AP.