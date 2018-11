Meet PEOPLE's 25 Women Changing the World of 2018

The two moms — Maunus has three boys and George has two girls — were looking for a way to instill gratitude in their kids when they dreamed up Turkey on the Table, a sweater-clad centerpiece with attachable feathers for written notes of thanks. “When we started doing the research, we learned that it’s not innate for kids to be grateful, and this is a way to teach that,” says Maunus, 42. The best part? Ten meals are provided to those in need with each $39.99 turkey sold. Since 2015 they have donated 862,022 meals through their partnership with Feeding America, which identifies one in eight Americans as food insecure. “People told us we couldn’t do this, and the response has been so validating,” says George, 46.