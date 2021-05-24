Cameron Perrelli fell between two buildings while crossing from one to the other, police reportedly said

24-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling from N.Y.C. Rooftop Party: ‘She Was an Angel,’ Says Dad

A New York City woman attending a party on the roof of a Manhattan building fell to her death early Saturday after losing her footing, according to police and local reports.

Cameron Perrelli, 24, was at a birthday party in the East Village when she tried to cross over from the roof of one building to that of another adjacent building around 3 a.m., the New York Daily News reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that officers arrived on the scene at Avenue A and E. 12th Street around 3:13 a.m. for a report of a woman who "fell from an elevated position (rooftop)."

The Daily News reported that she lost her footing near the roof's edge and fell down an airway between the two.

The woman was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the spokesperson says. An investigation is ongoing.

"Cameron was an angel. She's very mature, quiet, lovely," her father Louis Perrelli told the Daily News. "She was perfect. … She was always the designated driver, the good person, the peacemaker. She was an angel — that good."

Perrelli's dad said she loved her dog and her friends, and was a fan of hockey. He told the outlet she graduated from Trumbull High School in Connecticut, but that "her heart definitely belonged" to New York City.

Perrelli worked as a client associate at Third Bridge Group Limited, and graduated from the University of Florida in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"She was living a good life. She wasn't a big partier. It's just sad, because that girl just had her whole life starting, you know?" uncle Michael Perrelli told the Daily News. "She was a good kid. She was a really good kid."

A spokesperson for the building where Perrelli fell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though Councilwoman Carlina Rivera reportedly said that her death is a prime example of the danger of "mismanaged rooftop parties."

"This tragedy shows just how dangerous overcrowded or mismanaged rooftop parties have become, and how often they have little to no safety protections or monitoring," Rivera said in a statement Sunday obtained by the Daily News. "If you make the decision to buy a building, you are responsible for the lives of its residents. And these landlords are not living up to that responsibility."