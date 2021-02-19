"Her smile and laugh brightened the room and the day," loved ones said of Maikel A. Enoch, who died in the Utah crash

24-Year-Old Mother of 2 Dies After Being Thrown Out of SUV's Sunroof During Rollover Crash

A Utah mom of two has died after she was ejected from her vehicle's sunroof during a rollover crash, authorities said.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. on the I-15 highway and I-80 connecting ramp in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed in a press release.

Police said a female driver, identified as Maikel A. Enoch, was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes SUV when she merged from the I-15's far left lane and attempted to exit onto the I-80 ramp.

While crossing the lanes, Enoch "lost control" of her SUV, causing it to roll over "at least twice," police said.

She was ejected from the sunroof as a result and "came to rest after falling roughly 30 feet from the raised freeway structure," according to police.

Enoch, of Salt Lake City, later died from her injuries sustained in the accident, officials said.

Enoch had a male passenger and two children "restrained by child restraints in the back seat" at the time of the incident, the press release stated.

The kids appeared to be uninjured in the crash but were transported to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Enoch.

On the fundraiser, loved ones disclosed that Enoch was the mother of a 2 1/2-year-old daughter, London, and a son, Kajai, who heartbreakingly turns 1 on Saturday.

"She enjoyed being a mother to her babies and being around family," the page reads. "Her smile and laugh brightened the room and the day."

Friends and family also paid tribute to Enoch on Facebook and expressed their heartbreak over the situation.

"My Grandson Trevon Goins tragically lost his sister and best friend in a horrible car accident yesterday. Please do what you can," wrote a family member. "Even if just to share this. She was truly my 'Queen Kel' granddaughter. Love her more than words."

"Can't believe this!! Ima gonna miss you so so much Maikel!!! I love you girl!! & thank you for being a real one & all the beautiful memories we got to share together. Rest in heaven beautiful! Fly high babygirl!" added a friend.