23-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Electrocuted at Ga. Perdue Facility

Antonio Ramirez was cleaning the floor near a machine before the accident, Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard told a local outlet

A 23-year-old man has died after he was hurt on the job while performing contract work at a Perdue Farm facility in Georgia, a company official confirms.

Antonio Ramirez was identified as the victim in the fatal incident over the weekend, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported, citing Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard.

Damiana Gabriel, who said she was Ramirez's cousin, also confirmed his passing in two posts on Facebook.

"R.I.P Primo [cousin]," she wrote, before adding in a separate post, "My heart sunk. Man, I love you cuz … I just talked to you 2 days ago about helping me with Dom's party … Prayers up for your family."

Though the circumstances leading to Ramirez's death are still unclear, Gabbard said the man was cleaning the floor near a machine prior to the accident and that his clothes were wet, according to WSB-TV.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, a co-worker found Ramirez's body inside the Perry-based Perdue Farm facility, Gabbard told the outlet. The co-worker thought Ramirez had bent over to pick up an object, but when he went over to touch him, he felt a shock, the coroner added.

Paramedics were called to the scene and immediately transported Ramirez to Perry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WSB-TV reported.

His body was later taken to DeKalb County and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation this week, according to the outlet.

Gabbard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Andrea Staub, the senior vice president of Corporate Communications at Perdue Farms, expressed her condolences following the fatal incident at their facility.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a contractor working for a company that cleans our production equipment who was fatally injured in an accident Sunday morning at our Prepared Food facility in Perry, Ga," Staub says. "The safety of our workers and facilities is always Perdue's top priority, and we are taking the matter very seriously. We are in communication with local authorities and the contracting company, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers."

Staub noted that the man worked for a company called QSI, which Perdue Farms contracts to clean their production equipment.