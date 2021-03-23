Victoria Strauss' immediate cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Franklin County Coroner's report

23-Year-Old Woman's Cause of Death Revealed 2 Months After Her Head Was Trapped Between Car and Payment Kiosk

Victoria Strauss' cause of death has been revealed two months after the 23-year-old's head became trapped between her car and a parking garage payment machine.

Strauss' immediate cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Franklin County Coroner's report, obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday.

Mechanical asphyxia was also listed as a significant condition that contributed to her death, but did not lead to the underlying cause. No drugs were detected in her system, but the coroner listed acute ethanol poisoning among their findings. Strauss had a blood alcohol level of 0.221.

Strauss died on the night of Jan. 18 in Columbus, Ohio, after a tragic parking garage accident. Police responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, when a security guard called in a report of the incident, the Columbus Dispatch reported at the time.

The Columbus Police Department said in a statement on Jan. 19 that the accident occurred around 11:37 p.m. the night before.

Security footage from the parking garage at 45 Vine Street showed that Strauss had dropped her card while trying to pay for parking as she exited.

When she opened her door to retrieve the card from the ground, Strauss accidentally accelerated, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Strauss's car collided with the payment kiosk and her head was trapped between her car door and door frame. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Strauss was reportedly a Florida native and a graduate student at Ohio State University.

"She wanted to be a therapist; she was about to graduate grad school, she wanted to make a change in other people's lives," her friend Brianna Domaeti shared with local news station WBNS 10TV after the accident.

Domaeti, as well as two more of Strauss' friends — Jacquelyn Castore and Charleston Carter — competed with Strauss on Florida Atlantic University's dance team while undergraduates.

Catore said that the friends planned to honor Strauss through dance. "When we feel her absence, we will be dancing for her now I think for the rest of our lives," she said.

"Each and every dance that she did, you could feel… you could feel that she was dancing for a bigger purpose," Domaeti added.