Dramatic Footage Shows Rookie Police Officer Save Baby Boy Choking on Medicine: 'Happy Tears'
“A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds. When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits," Officer Cody Hubbard told KLRT
The dramatic rescue of a choking newborn baby was captured on camera by the rookie police officer who rushed to the scene in Arkansas.
Joe Chronister told Fox News he was recently giving his newborn son, Grady, anti-gas drops when the 3-week-old infant began choking. As Grady began to turn "purple," the family called emergency services, who sent Pottsville Police Officer Cody Hubbard to the home.
Hubbard, 23, told the outlet he was "freaking out" as he rushed to Grady's aid. Once there, Hubbard began clapping Grady on his back to help dislodge the medicine from his airway.
"A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds," Hubbard told KLRT. "When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits."
Footage captured by Hubbard's body camera shows the family anxiously looking on as he works on Grady.
RELATED: Pa. Police Officer Saves Baby's Life After Newborn Stopped Breathing in Parents' Car: 'Very Scary'
"We were trying everything, and it seemed like [Hubbard] knew exactly what to do," Chronister recalled to the outlet.
After a few forceful slaps on his back from Hubbard, Grady began crying as his lungs filled with air. It was the first sign he was going to be okay.
"Pretty much for the Lord to be on my side on this one," Hubbard said of his quick-thinking actions.
RELATED: Mass. Police Officer Dies After Trying to Save Drowning 14-Year-Old Boy: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Chronister and the family couldn't be more thankful for Hubbard, who is only in his first year on the job.
"He saved my baby's life," Chronister told KLRT.
The experience proved to be an emotional one, Hubbard said, and he took a few moments to cry once he returned to his cruiser.
"Mentally, I just broke down," he told the news station. "I was crying, but it was happy tears."
RELATED VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Hands Out Goodie Bags to Community Workers in Las Vegas
According to Fox News, Grady is in good health today, and Hubbard will be receiving an award later this month.
"As an officer you never know what is ahead of you for the day, it can go from 0 to 100 in the blink of an eye," the Pottsville Police Department wrote in a post on Facebook. "Last Saturday Officer Hubbard went above and beyond to save a little life, thank you Officer Hubbard for your quick response. This is what we are all about!"