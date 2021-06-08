Dramatic Footage Shows Rookie Police Officer Save Baby Boy Choking on Medicine: 'Happy Tears'

“A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds. When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits," Officer Cody Hubbard told KLRT

The dramatic rescue of a choking newborn baby was captured on camera by the rookie police officer who rushed to the scene in Arkansas.

Joe Chronister told Fox News he was recently giving his newborn son, Grady, anti-gas drops when the 3-week-old infant began choking. As Grady began to turn "purple," the family called emergency services, who sent Pottsville Police Officer Cody Hubbard to the home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hubbard, 23, told the outlet he was "freaking out" as he rushed to Grady's aid. Once there, Hubbard began clapping Grady on his back to help dislodge the medicine from his airway.

"A normal day went to a chaotic day in a matter of seconds," Hubbard told KLRT. "When a family is depending on you like that, you know the pressure hits."

Footage captured by Hubbard's body camera shows the family anxiously looking on as he works on Grady.

"We were trying everything, and it seemed like [Hubbard] knew exactly what to do," Chronister recalled to the outlet.

After a few forceful slaps on his back from Hubbard, Grady began crying as his lungs filled with air. It was the first sign he was going to be okay.

"Pretty much for the Lord to be on my side on this one," Hubbard said of his quick-thinking actions.

Chronister and the family couldn't be more thankful for Hubbard, who is only in his first year on the job.

"He saved my baby's life," Chronister told KLRT.

The experience proved to be an emotional one, Hubbard said, and he took a few moments to cry once he returned to his cruiser.

"Mentally, I just broke down," he told the news station. "I was crying, but it was happy tears."

RELATED VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Hands Out Goodie Bags to Community Workers in Las Vegas

According to Fox News, Grady is in good health today, and Hubbard will be receiving an award later this month.