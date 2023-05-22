23-Year-Old Man Loses an Arm After Being Attacked by Alligator Near Pond Outside Florida Bar

The man was attacked near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to wildlife officials

By
Published on May 22, 2023 05:58 PM
alligator in grass
Alligator. Photo: Getty

A Florida man lost an arm after he was attacked by an alligator behind a local bar, according to officials.

The 23-year-old, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was bitten near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that was obtained by PEOPLE.

The man suffered "significant injuries" from the attack, officials said.

The victim was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, according to The Daily Sun.

At the hospital, his arm was amputated, said Todd Dunn, a spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, according to the Associated Press. His current condition is unclear.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bar patron Manny Hidalgo told the Sun that he heard the man screaming and raced outside to see what was going on. That's when he saw the victim "yelling and swimming toward the shoreline."

"I ran and dragged him up onto the sand," the Cape Coral man said. "I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out."

A nuisance alligator trapper was called to the scene, and removed a 10.5-foot alligator from the property, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. The alligator was then "humanely killed."

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Hidalgo told the Sun he hopes people stay "aware of their surroundings" as alligator mating season continues. "This is Florida and there are predators," he added.

