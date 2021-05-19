Daniel Guerrero died at the scene of a car accident caused by two other drivers who were allegedly street racing

Dad, 23, Dies in Car Accident on Diaper Run for Newborn Daughter: 'We Are So Heartbroken'

A Southern California family is reeling after a new father died in a car accident while out to pick up supplies for his newborn baby.

According to KTLA, 23-year-old Daniel Guerrero's family said he died at the scene of a car accident on Sunday evening while purchasing diapers for his 5-month-old daughter, Alyssa.

"He never came back," Guadalupe Avina, Guerrero's fiancée, told the outlet. "I was calling him and he always answers his calls, and this time he didn't."

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash also died, the KTLA reported.

Witnesses told authorities one of the two cars appeared to be street racing leading up to the collision, KTLA reported.

According to Avina, police said a Dodge Charger and a BMW were racing when one of them crashed into Guerrero's vehicle.

"Two cars were racing and one of them lost control and hit Daniel's Car," said a description on a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Guerrero's funeral and family. "We are so heartbroken with his lost. Words cannot explain how much we are hurting!"

South Gate Police Lt. Roman Amador told KTLA the crash is still under investigation.

The family's GoFundMe campaign has raised just over $11,000 as of Wednesday afternoon from more than 200 donors.

In the comments section of the page, Judith Carvajal Guerrero, a cousin of Guerrero, spoke out about their loss.