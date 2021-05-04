"What happened today on the Metro is a terrible tragedy," said former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard

Railway Collapse in Mexico City Injures Dozens and Leaves at Least 23 Dead, Including Children

At least 23 people are dead, and dozens of others are injured, after a metro overpass in Mexico City collapsed onto a road, according to multiple reports.

On Monday evening, the overpass on the metro's Line 12 collapsed onto traffic below around 10:30 p.m. local time, according to NBC News.

The metro overpass was about 16 feet above the road when it rode atop a concrete median strip, the Associated Press reported.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 77 of those hurt in the incident were hospitalized, per the AP.

"There are unfortunately children among the dead," Sheinbaum said, without detailing a specific number.

Mexico City Metro Bridge Collapse

Rescue efforts were brought to a halt on Tuesday morning due to safety concerns, the AP reported. A crane later arrived to help prop the wreckage to aid those working onsite.

Speaking to reporters at the location of the incident, Sheinbaum said, "Our main task is to assist the people who are in hospitals, and the relatives of the victims who regrettably died in this incident," per The Wall Street Journal.

The metro's Line 12 was built when Marcelo Ebrard — now the Foreign Relations Secretary — was Mexico City's mayor, the AP reported.

"What happened today on the Metro is a terrible tragedy. My solidarity with the victims and their families," he tweeted. "Of course, the causes should be investigated and those responsible should be identified."