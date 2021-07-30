Albert Dyrlund, of Denmark, reportedly fell 656 feet while filming in the Italian Alps for his YouTube channel on Wednesday

YouTuber, 22, Dies Falling From Mountain While Filming Video: 'We Are in Great Grief,' Says Mom

Danish YouTuber Albert Dyrlund has died after tragically falling from a mountain, his family reportedly told local media. He was 22.

Dyrlund's mom, Vibe Jørger Jensen, told Danish news outlet TV2 that her son was filming a video for his channel in Forcella Pana, located in the Italian Alps, when he fell 656 feet from the mountain on Wednesday, according to Newsweek.

"We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know," Jensen told the outlet before asking for privacy while her family mourns, per Newsweek.

The content creator, who was best known for making music videos and comedy sketches, reportedly fell from Mount Seceda in Val Gardena, Newsweek reported, citing Italian broadcaster Rai.

A rescue helicopter was reportedly called to the mountain but it was sadly too late and Dyrlund was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dyrlund first joined YouTube in February 2016, according to his page on the video streaming platform.

At the time of his death, Dyrlund had over 171,000 YouTube subscribers and over 233,000 Instagram followers.

In 2018, Dyrlund starred in the comedy film Team Albert, according to IMDb. The movie, which followed a high schooler as he attempts to become a YouTube sensation in one day, ended up winning the Blockbuster Audience Award at the 2019 Danish Film Awards (Robert Awards), per the movie database.

Following the news of Dyrlund's death, tributes poured in for the YouTube star, including a heartfelt video from fellow Danish YouTuber Johnni Gade.

Rasmus Brohave, another Danish YouTuber, posted a photo with Dyrlund on Twitter and said he was heartbroken by the tragedy.

"I'm completely out of it. I am ready to cry and empty of words. I can not understand it. I will forever remember all our memories... Thanks for this time, my friend. Rest in peace," he wrote beside the black and white image.

Many fans also tweeted their condolences, remembering Dyrlund as a "Danish YouTube Icon" while others called him "one of the best content creators in Denmark."

"Rest in piece Albert Dyrlund. this is pretty surreal. he was only 22 years," wrote one person on Twitter. "For internationals, he had been a danish youtuber since a young age and very known in Denmark."

"Rip Albert Dyrlund a legend saved my childhood," tweeted someone else.

"Growing up watching him, it's really sad to see him not be here anymore and i hope he rest in peace," tweeted another person, in part.

In addition to expressing their sadness, one fan warned others of the dangers that come with filming in risky locations.