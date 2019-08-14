22-Year-Old Who Wanted Jaguar Pushes BMW, a Birthday Gift from His Parents, Into Canal: Report

A 22-year-old man drove his new BMW 3 series sedan into a canal because he was upset it was not a Jaguar, the Times of India reported — but his father disputes the account from police.

Local authorities in Yamunanagar, India said the incident happened Aug. 10 in the Western Yamuna Canal, according to the report.

The luxury car was a birthday gift from his parents, which they purchased after selling another car in order to purchase it, the Times of India reported.

“Akash was demanding for a Jaguar car from his father, but when his father failed to buy one, he threw away his BMW in a fit of anger,” a local police official told the outlet. “His family had sold the Innova they had received from his in-laws to buy him the BMW.”

Police claimed that the parents said their son suffers from undisclosed mental health issues, according to the Times. Officials reportedly don’t plan to make an arrest, as no complaints were filed.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Has Large Amount of Jewelry and Electronics Stolen from Car in San Francisco

Image zoom ANI/ Youtube

“Sources said that after pushing the car into the canal, Akash made a video and forwarded it to his parents,” the newspaper reported.

However, Akash’s father reportedly defended his son, denying that he ever “demanded a Jaguar” for his birthday and claiming the incident was an accident.

“We have two cars, a BMW and a Swift. My son never demanded a Jaguar car,” Sanjeev Kumar told the Times.

RELATED: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Rocks Hit Family Vehicle Near Glacier National Park

Kumar maintained that Akash and the BMW ended up in the canal after his son tried to swerve and avoid an antelope that was blocking the road, the Times reported.

After several hours — and “with the help of divers, villagers and an earth-moving machine” — the submerged car was finally taken out of the water, the Times reported.