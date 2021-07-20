In her final Instagram post, Júlia Hennessy Cayuela wrote, "Life is short, let's be crazy"

22-Year-Old Influencer Dies in Motorbike Accident and Her Husband Has Been Hospitalized: Reports

A Brazilian influencer traveling the country by motorcycle was killed in a crash that also injured her husband, according to local outlets.

Júlia Hennessy Cayuela, 22, died in a motorcycle accident in the city of São José dos Pinhais on Thursday, Brazilian newspaper O Tempo reported.

Her final post to Instagram, where she regularly shared life updates to 332,000 followers, featured a photo of her and her husband Daniel Cayuela wearing matching motorcycle helmets and jackets while posing in the town of Capão Bonito.

"Life is short, let's be crazy. Me, you, God and the road! Your dreams are mine too," she captioned the post.

The couple was on a motorcycle trip through the mountains of southern Brazil when their vehicle was struck by a truck moving lanes, according to local outlet G1.

Cayuela was airlifted to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, O Tempo reported. Her husband was also hospitalized, and has reportedly undergone two surgeries.

"We are desolate, in shock, a very difficult time," Jerônimo Onofre, her stepfather, told G1. "Julia was my daughter since she was 6. We are suffering."

Onofre said that Daniel was initially unaware of his wife's death, and family members had to tell him. He added that Cayuela was studying biomedicine, and hoped to open a clinic of her own.

"Daniel is in shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened. They were very united and in love," Onofre told the outlet.

The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in December.

"Same butterflies in the stomach!" the happy bride wrote in a celebratory Instagram post at the time.