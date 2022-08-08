22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV

The boy was killed Friday when a truck toppled over an overpass and onto the Ford Expedition he was riding in

Nicolas Resendiz Funeral . https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicolas-resendiz-funeral?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. 22-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family’s SUV
Photo: GoFundMe

A toddler died in Houston after an SUV was crushed by a cement mixer truck.

The 22-month-old boy was killed Friday when the truck toppled over the overpass and onto the Ford Expedition transporting him on the Sam Houston Parkway, HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Four people were in the car when the accident occurred, including the victim and his twin brother, as well as a 54-year-old driver and 22 year-old female passenger.

The toddler killed in the crash was identified as Nicolas Resendiz in a GoFundMe campaign started by his mother Jennifer Resendiz. She described her late son as "a happy, smart, and nice little boy."

"On Friday afternoon, our family was devastated by an unexpected and unimaginable tragedy. Baby Nicolas Resendiz lost his life in a horrible, freak accident," Jennifer wrote in the caption.

The cement truck that killed Nicolas was traveling southbound in the outside lane of the parkway when its 36-year-old driver "lost control" of the vehicle, Gilliland says. The truck then spun into the road's outside barrier wall before it fell over onto the Ford below, according to authorities.

The Expedition was traveling in the inside left turn lane and turning east onto Woodforest Boulevard when it was crushed by the cement truck, per the statement.

Nicolas was pronounced dead at the scene, Gilliland tells PEOPLE.

HSCO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was first to report the child's death in a pair of tweets addressing the "tragic incident" on Friday.

Raymond Romo said he saw the accident in real time, and attempted to help the victims afterward, per NBC station KPRC-TV. He claimed the cement truck was hanging from the overpass before falling onto the SUV below.

"Luckily, I was able to get out one of them. But, I couldn't get out the other," Romo said tearfully as he recalled attempting to help the victims.

Weather may have played a factor in the accident, said HCSO Sheriff Simon Cheng, according to NBC affiliates WOAI-TV and KPRC-TV.

"The roadway surface was slick based on the information provided to our investigators," he explained, per WOAI-TV. "The driver of [the] cement truck stated that her vehicle started slipping and she wasn't able to control her vehicle."

Investigators said the cement truck driver did not appear to be intoxicated and declined transport to a hospital, according to CBS affiliate KHOU.

As of publication, the GoFundMe campaign for Nicolas' funeral expenses has garnered more than $20,000 in donations.

In the fundraiser's caption, Jennifer said prayers "are much needed and appreciated" at this time.

"Although our family is still in shock, unable to process the loss of this sweet angel, we know that the days to come will be even more challenging as mom has to make arrangements for his funeral," she wrote on the page.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, Gilliland says.

