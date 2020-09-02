The plane was operated by the young woman's father, who had just purchased the aircraft

21-Year-Old Woman and Parents Killed in Plane Crash: 'She Was Excited to See Dad's New Wings'

A 21-year-old woman and her parents were killed in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, Texas, on Sunday.

According to the City of Bryan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a plane crash at Coulter Airfield at around 2:30 p.m. local time. "Four occupants were located inside the plane, three of them were pronounced deceased on scene. One occupant was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital for their injuries," police said in a statement.

Authorities identified the three victims as David Walker, 54, Tamara Walker, 51, and Victoria Walker, 21, of Farmersville, Texas.

The fourth plane occupant, who is reportedly still hospitalized in critical condition, was later identified as Texas A&M student Luke Armstrong, Victoria's boyfriend, according to KBTX News. Victoria was also a student at Texas A&M.

A family friend, David Hargrave, told KBTX News that David had recently purchased the single-engine Piper PA24 plane and that he and his wife flew down to visit Victoria to show her the new aircraft.

"David had just purchased the plane a couple weeks ago with a friend of his and he'd had his license for years and years, and so, they went down there to see Vic, and they went up for a little recreation flight," Hargrave said. "I don't know if the accident happened coming down or going back up, but yeah, they went down there to see Vic and so she could see the plane. She was excited to see dad's new wings."

"I tell you what, A&M lost a jewel and she has a big personality. Very, very intelligent not only in what we call book smarts but she was full of common sense and she was a leader in our youth group,” Hargrave added of Victoria.

David and Tamara have another daughter who was not on the plane, Hargrave told KBTX.

"You just couldn’t ask for a better mom and dad,” Hargrave said. “Tammy was to me very quiet but she got her work done she was an accountant. She’d done the business end for David’s companies but very intelligent ... David’s personality was big too."

On Monday night, family and friends gathered to hold a vigil for the Walker family at the at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house. Candles were lit as over 100 people gathered to honor the life of the David, Tamara and Victoria, KBTX reported.