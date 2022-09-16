Man, 21, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Same Day He Was Set to Become a Godfather: 'I Wish This on Nobody'

Joseph “Cole” Southern died after a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday night

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 08:04 PM
Joseph Cole Southern
Photo: Facebook

Friends and family are paying tribute to a North Carolina man who died in a motorcycle accident this week.

According to FOX affiliate WGHP, 21-year-old Joseph "Cole" Southern died Monday night after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle. According to the outlet, officials say a vehicle crossed into the center lane of the road and hit Southern and another motorcyclist, who was taken to a local hospital.

"I wish this on nobody, and I thought about it, and I kept crying, but the only way that I can tell you. The joy and the love that you feel when you have a child born, you reverse it in pain," said Joe Southern, Cole's father, told WGHP.

"It's that much pain, it's unbelievable," he added. "Pain that I wish on no one."

The North Carolina Highway Patrol told NBC affiliate WXII that charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle who crashed into the motorcyclists. NCHP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday. The Charlotte Observer reported that the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

While speaking to WGHP, Cole's best friend, Jalon Moorefield, said he had made Cole the godfather of his daughter, a child who was born just 12 hours after the accident.

"We had already agreed previously that he was going to be her godfather," Moorefield told WGHP, "and he said 'No matter the time no matter the day no matter the place, I'll be there.' That's just what keeps playing on repeat."

"It's not really a feeling, I felt before, the feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time," he said of Cole's death and his daughter's birth.

According to the outlet, Cole was also expecting a child with his fiancée.

RELATED VIDEO: Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'

In his obituary, loved ones called Cole "a very loving and giving person" who was "compassionate towards others his entire life, having a heart so big that he would give when he didn't have to give."

Related Articles
50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in Southern California
Over 50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in California: 'The Mud Came Up Really Fast'
charles Criniere
Father of 10 Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Riding Bike: 'An Amazing Person in So Many Ways'
Macie Hill
8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
2 Children Among 6 Dead After Montana Dust Storm Causes Highway Pileup
Arianna Gannon
Ariz. Man Allegedly Yanked Steering Wheel from Girlfriend During Argument, Causing Crash that Killed Girl, 11
Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show" at The Ham Yard Hotel on November 1, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple); https://www.gofundme.com/f/s2kg7-raise-funds-in-memory-of-gunnar-mortensen Raise Funds for the Family of Gunnar Mortensen
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant, 39, Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Boy Dies In Hot Car Outside Preschool Where Both of His Parents Worked
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
Boy Scouts on Derailed Amtrak Train Broke Windows, Helped People Out of Cars After Crash. Credit: Boy Scouts of America
Boy Scout, 15, 'Pretty Shook Up' After Trying to Save Truck Driver Who Died in Accident with Amtrak Train 
Runaway Tractor Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business
Driver Dead After Tractor-Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business, Knocks Sleeping Woman's Bed Onto Truck: Police
Michael Marlowe; Bentley Marlowe
5-Year-Old Boy and His Dad Killed, Others Injured When Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into Golf Cart
Libbie Allan
Pregnant Utah Mom Killed, 2-Year-Old Daughter Critically Injured in Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run
car wash
Man Dies After Exiting Vehicle for 'Unknown Reason' and Getting Trapped in Self-Service Car Wash
Sylas and Elliot Ampersee
8-Year-Old Boy Fighting for His Life After Father and Brother, 13, Killed in Crash
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Neb. Crowd at Memorial Day Event
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Accident Sends 2 Cars Into Crowd at Neb. Car Show: Police
Neb. Dad, Tesfaye Alibe, Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Initially Said She Had Died in Car Crash That Killed 2
Dad Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Said She Died in Neb. Crash: 'God Is Good'
James Darrell Mair
Father of 5 Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle Outside Utah Home: 'You Were a Special Person'