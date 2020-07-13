All injuries were "non-life-threatening," according to the Naval Service Forces official Twitter account

21 Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship in San Diego, Crews Battle Blaze for Several Hours

At least 21 people were injured after a fire erupted aboard a ship at the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday morning.

According to the official Twitter page for the Naval Surface Forces, at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time, a fire erupted on the USS Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at the base.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Approximately 160 sailors were aboard the 840-foot ship at the time, and the Navy first reported that 18 sailors from the ship were transferred to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries" as local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire.

In a later statement, the Navy specified that 17 sailors and four civilians were taken to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet, told the Associated Press that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators are still not sure where the fire started on the vessel.

At the time of the fire, the USS Bonhomme Richard, which has a crew of 1,000, was going through a maintenance availability.

All crew members were accounted for, Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations told the AP.

Image zoom Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell told CNN that the ship may burn for days, "down to the waterline."

Federal Fire San Diego was still on-scene on Sunday evening leading firefighting efforts, according to the Naval Surface Forces.