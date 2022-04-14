See the Winning Photos from Apple's 'Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge'
These photographers made "even the smallest details seem epic" in Apple's macro photography challenge. Here are their winning photos, all shot on the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max
"Leaf Illumination" by Trevor Collins (Boston, USA)
Trevor Collins' up-close shot is of a leaf they saw every day on their desk, with the photographer telling Apple, "This one instance was during the sliver of golden hour when the sun is shining directly into my window, illuminating all of the tiny cells in each leaf."
"Honeycomb" by Tom Reeves (New York City, USA)
Tom Reeves says their photo, "Honeycomb," captures "the ephemeral latticework of this tiny snowflake" after it landed in his puppy's "honey-colored curls" during her first snow.
"Art in Nature" by Prajwal Chougule (Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India)
"I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks with my iPhone 13 Pro," says photographer Prajwal Chougule. "Dewdrops on a spiderweb caught my attention, and I was fascinated by the way the dry spider silk formed a necklace on which the dew glistened like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on nature's canvas."
"The Cave" by Marco Colletta (Taranto, Italy)
Marco Colletta of Taranto, Italy snapped this photo of the inside of a hibiscus, which reminded them of "a deep cave, ready to be explored."
"Hidden Gem" by Jirasak Panpiansin (Chaiyaphum City, Thailand)
Of the photo, which features a water droplet nestled in a leaf, photographer Jirasak Panpiansin of Thailand says, "This is nature encapsulated: a world of beauty and wonder made minuscule."
"The Final Bloom" by Hojisan Chongqing (China)
Photographer Hojisan Chongqing of China tells Apple of the photo, "The photo was taken when my 3-year-old son discovered the blossom of the tulip at home. I then appreciated the flower with my son and took out my iPhone, trying to capture the moment when the sun kissed the flower, which created a perfect shadow at the petals."
"Sea Glass" by Guido Cassanelli (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Guid Cassanelli of Buenos Aires, Argentina says that they chose their photo's subject while "walking on the beach, enjoying a beautiful sunset." Cassanelli adds, "It looks like something strange is happening inside the one placed in the center — it looks like amber. I really love that texture."
"A Drop of Freedom" by Daniel Olah (Budapest, Hungary)
Daniel Olah of Hungary shot this close-up shot of a lily with a tiny drop of water. They said of the shot, "I adore the shape of the flower; the lower petal helps keep the focus on the middle part, highlighting not just the drop, but the stamen, too. Nonetheless, the picture has a rhythm that is building toward the euphoria of the composition."
"Strawberry in Soda" by Ashley Lee (San Francisco, USA)
Ashley Lee of San Francisco says of the aptly named macro shot of a strawberry in soda, "Using photography to transform everyday items into something more extraordinary is always a fun puzzle that brings out my creativity."
"Volcanic Lava" by Abhik Mondal (New Milford, New Jersey, USA)
"Volcanic Lava," a photo captured by Abhik Mondal of New Jersey, was inspired by a bouquet of grocery store sunflowers! They were struck by the flower's intricacies, so they "immediately decided to take the bouquet home and capture the beauty of it."