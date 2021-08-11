The peak is expected to start on Wednesday evening and extend through Friday, with the best viewing hours on Thursday between midnight and dawn

Perseids Meteor Shower Reaches Its Peak Soon — Here's How and When to Watch

The 2021 Perseids meteor shower is in full swing — and this week, viewers will get some of the best views possible!

The celestial event, which is considered to be the best meteor shower of the year, has been lighting up skies since mid-July, according to NASA.

On Wednesday evening, the shower is expected to reach its peak with the Perseids, or "very fast and bright meteors," in optimal view until Friday, Space.com reported, citing NASA.

Experts believe the best viewing hours during the peak will be on Thursday between midnight and dawn, per the outlet. Under ideal conditions, sky gazers may see up to 100 meteors per hour with each meteor traveling at 37 miles per second, according to NASA.

"With the crescent moon setting early, the skies will be dark for the peak viewing hours of midnight (local time) to dawn on Aug. 12," the space agency wrote on their blog. "The night of Aug. 12-13 will be another great opportunity to see the Perseids: with a full Moon (and lower meteor activity) during the Perseids' peak in 2022 and a waning crescent high in the sky for 2023, this might be your best chance to do some summer skywatching for a few years."

Perseid Meteor Showers Perseids Meteor Shower | Credit: Jason Weingart/Barcroft Media via Getty

Since the meteors appear in all parts of the sky, it should be pretty easy to witness the celestial event from most places in the world, EarthSky.org reported.

To get the best show, viewers are advised to find somewhere comfortable, avoid bright lights and give their eyes some time to adjust to the dark (ideally 30 minutes), NASA stated on their blog.

The Perseids — described by the space agency as "quick, small streaks of light" — will then appear in the sky.

Because the Perseids are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years, NASA suggests skywatchers take advantage of the limited opportunity by going outside to view the beautiful sights in person.

For those unable to view the Perseids, there will be ways for them to witness the celestial event virtually.

NASA will be streaming a live broadcast from their Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, starting around 8 p.m. CDT on Aug. 11 and continuing through sunrise on Aug. 12.

Meteor videos recorded by the NASA All Sky Fireball Network will also be available each morning for those looking to see the Perseids.