2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee Canceled Due to COVID-19: 'Our Hearts Go Out to the Spellers'

The word is: disappointed.

The nation’s best and brightest spellers won’t get a shot at the title this year.

On Tuesday, organizers behind the Scripps National Spelling Bee announced that the 2020 cycle of the nationwide competition is canceled due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event was first postponed last month, but officials now say they could not reschedule because “there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020.”

This marks the first time the spelling bee — which began in 1925 — has been called off since 1945 during World War II.

“Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families,” said Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in a statement. “The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning. They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level.”

Added Kimble: “Nevertheless, our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week.”

Eighth graders eligible for the finals had won titles at the local and regional level to qualify for the chance at the championship. Organizers said they will “recognize those spellers in the coming months.”

“Our hearts go out to the spellers who won’t get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make,” Kimble said. “They are now part of a widely expanding group of children and adults who are missing out on opportunities due to the coronavirus.”

The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee is slated for June 1, 2 and 3 of next year in National Harbor, Maryland.

Last year, the spelling bee saw an unprecedented outcome when eight contestants tied to win. After 17 rounds of competition, Jacques Bailly, the event’s announcer, said that the competition would end after 20 rounds, and anyone who spelled three more words correctly would be crowned co-champions.

“We’re throwing the dictionary at you, and you’re showing the dictionary who’s boss,” Bailly told the competitors at the time, according to Time magazine.

“We are now in uncharted territory,” he continued. “We do have plenty of words remaining on our list, but we’ll soon run out of words that will possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal assemblage of super-spellers in the history of this competition.”

Among the winning words were “auslaut,” “erysipelas,” “bougainvillea,” “aiguillette” and “pendeloque.”

