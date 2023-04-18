2,000-Year-Old Roman Bust Bought for $35 at Texas Goodwill Heads to Germany Where King Once Kept It

The sculpture of a Roman emperor was owned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria before ending up in Texas after World War II

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 18, 2023 12:40 PM
Roman bust that was found at goodwill for $35. Credit: San Antonio Museum of Art
Photo: San Antonio Museum of Art

A more than 2,000-year-old marble bust of a Roman emperor will soon be heading back to Germany after an epic odyssey that included a stop at a Texas Goodwill store where it sold for $35.

The historic piece, Portrait of a Man, was picked up by Laura Young, a savvy art collector, at the Austin thrift store in 2018. It was identified by a Sotheby's consultant and authenticated by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes, the San Antonio Museum of Art tells PEOPLE in a statement.

In 2022, the San Antonio museum obtained the wayward sculpture, and it's been on display there since. It will, however, return home to Germany on May 21.

Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. Credit line: Photo courtesy of the Bavarian Administration of State - Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes
Portrait of a Man. Photo courtesy of the Bavarian Administration of State

The globe-trotting sculpture is a portrait of Nero Claudius Drusus Germanicus, a Roman emperor and politician who died in 9 B.C. The artwork dates back to the first century B.C. or first century A.D., per the Museum.

King Ludwig I of Bavaria was the confirmed owner of the piece as of 1833. He reportedly obtained it from an Italian art market.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ludwig I displayed the artwork in the courtyard of the Pompejanum, a full-scale replica of a Roman villa from Pompeii built in the 1840s, in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

The Pompejanum was badly damaged when Allied bombers targeted the town during World War II, and the historic sculpture disappeared after the U.S. Army set up military installations around Aschaffenburg in the days after the war.

Aschaffenburg, Pompejanum, der zerstˆrte Atriumstrakt von Osten, Aufnahme Ende 1944. Credit line: Photo courtesy of the Bavarian Administration of State - Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes
The Pompejanum, Aschaffenburg, post-bombing. Photo courtesy of the Bavarian Administration of State

It's believed that a U.S. soldier nabbed the sculpture and brought it back to Texas at some point between the 1940s and 1990s. Back in America, the bust went undetected until it turned up at the Austin Goodwill in 2018.

Laura Young, a local art collector, found the sculpture on the floor beneath a table in the thrift store, according to a 2022 press release from the San Antonio museum. After buying the piece, she said she "began a multi-year journey to determine its authenticity and origin" after realizing how old the work appeared to be.

Roman bust that was found at goodwill for $35. Credit line: Image courtesy of Laura Young
The bust on a car ride with Laura Young. Image courtesy of Laura Young

"There were a few months of intense excitement after [it was identified and authenticated], but it was bittersweet ... Either way, I'm glad I got to be a small part of [its] long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him," Young said in the museum's press release last year.

The art will remain on display in San Antonio until May 21. After that, it heads back to its rightful home at the Pompejanum Museum in Aschaffenburg.

Related Articles
Organ donor's body saves driver as crash leaves hearse dangling over canyon
Dead Body Apparently Saves Hearse Driver Who Crashed and Was Left Teetering on Snowy Colorado Cliff
Tenn. Girl, 4, Searching for Build-A-Bear that Plays Her Late Mothers Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated at Goodwill
Dad Searching for 4-Year-Old's Bear That Plays Late Mom's Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated to Goodwill
Scientists Find Life on Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Great Pacific Garbage Patch Is Now So Vast That Sea Creatures Have Turned It Into a Home
Cordelia Kuether 4, Dies After Getting Hit by a Van While Walking with Family on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
72-year-old man loses leg during gator attack in Brevard County
Alligator Bites Off Man's Leg at Florida RV Park and Is Later Spotted With Foot in Its Mouth
morris schwartz
New Book by Morrie Schwartz, Who Inspired 'Tuesdays with Morrie,' Is 'Filled with His Love of Life'
Bryce Basso
Maine Student, 17, Falls to His Death While Hiking with Friends at National Park: 'A Genuinely Good Kid'
Austin Police investigating body found in Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam
4 Bodies Recently Found in Downtown Austin Lake, But Police Say There's No Evidence of Foul Play
Grandmother caring for 12 grandchildren after mother dies while giving birth
Detroit Grandmother Raising All 12 of Her Daughter's Children After She Dies Giving Birth
Australian dad does 3,206 push ups in an hour to break record
Australian Dad Breaks World Record with 3,206 Push-Ups in 1 Hour: 'Nothing Is Impossible'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Kansas City Teenager Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up His Siblings
Clayton Vaughn
Texas Father, 21, Killed After Loose Tire Falls from Highway Trailer and Slams into Windshield
rainbowland protests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1FGzHy5wA&ab_channel=WISN12News
Parents Support 'Wonderful Teacher' Placed on Leave amid Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Song Controversy
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos, near Motril on April 14, 2023 after spending 500 days inside
Spanish Woman, 50, Emerges from Cave After 500 Days Alone Underground: 'I Didn't Want to Come Out'
Sun City Poms
Arizona Cheer Squad for Women Over 55 Aims to 'Inspire Before We Expire,' Says 81-Year-Old Member
Dalai Lama
Tibetan Leader Defends Dalai Lama for Asking Boy to 'Suck' His Tongue: He's 'Beyond the Sensorial Pleasures'