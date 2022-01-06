Researchers Find 200-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints on Beach in Wales — See the Photos

An amateur paleontologist discovered the footprints in Wales and sent photos to London's Natural History Museum in 2020

The 200-million-year-old footprints found near a beach in Wales revealed that dinosaurs once roamed the area, according to scientists.

Researchers at London's Natural History Museum began to study the dinosaur footprints after they were sent photos of the possible tracks from an amateur paleontologist who discovered them on a beach in Penarth, Wales. Their findings were published in Geological Magazine on Dec. 29.

Dr. Susannah Maidment, a scientist from the museum, explained how the images helped them realize that the 1.6-foot-long footprints could be real.

"We get a lot of enquiries from members of the public for things that could be trackways but many are geological features that can easily be mistaken for them," Maidment told CNN. "However, from the photographs, we thought they were a fairly good contender for something that could be tracks and that it would be worth taking a look."

Scientist now believe the prints are from the Triassic period but cannot say with certainty what type of dinosaur created the tracks. However, they believe it could have been a very early sauropod — or a long-necked dinosaur which was one of the largest dinosaurs on Earth — according to CBS News.

"We know early sauropods were living in Britain at the time, as bones of Camelotia, a very early sauropod, have been found in Somerset in rocks dated to the same period," Maidment said in statement released by the museum.

"We don't know if this species was the track-maker," Maidment added, "but it is another clue which suggests something like it could have made these tracks."

The footprints also serve as further evidence of dinosaurs in the U.K. during the Triassic period and reveal more information about the dinosaurs' behaviors, including how they walked and traveled in herds.

"There are hints of trackways being made by individual animals, but because there are so many prints of slightly different sizes, we believe there is more than one trackmaker involved," Paul Barrett, a researcher involved with the study, said in a museum press release.

"These types of tracks are not particularly common worldwide, so we believe this is an interesting addition to our knowledge of Triassic life in the U.K.," he added. "Our record of Triassic dinosaurs in this country is fairly small, so anything we can find from the period adds to our picture of what was going on at that time."

According to the study, scientists also believe that the number of prints could show that the beach had been a "trample ground" for dinosaurs.